Pleasant Weekend, Warmer Sunday

Amman, April 3 (Petra) -- Thursday will bring pleasant temperatures across most of Jordan, with warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Expect some high-altitude clouds and moderate northwesterly winds, which may become gusty at times.Friday and Saturday will maintain pleasant temperatures in most regions and warm conditions in the southern lowlands. Expect medium and high-level clouds, particularly in the east, with moderate to occasionally gusty northwesterly winds.A significant temperature increase is expected on Sunday, bringing warm weather to most of the country and hot conditions to the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium and high-level clouds are forecast, along with moderate to gusty southeasterly winds.Today's temperatures will range from: East Amman 22 C high, 10 C low; West Amman 20 C high, 8 C low; Northern Highlands 17 C high, 6 C low; Shara Highlands 18 C high, 5 C low; Desert Areas 24 C high, 11 C low; Plains Areas 22 C high, 10 C low; Northern Jordan Valley 30 C high, 14 C low; Southern Jordan Valley 32 C high, 18 C low; Dead Sea 31 C high, 16 C low; and Aqaba 31 C high, 17 C low.