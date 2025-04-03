403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Faisaly And Al-Hussein Irbid Clash In Premier League Showdown
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 3 (Petra) -- Al-Faisaly and Al-Hussein Irbid will meet at 7:45 PM, Friday, at Amman International Stadium in a highly anticipated match of the 18th round of the Professional Football League.
This match pits league leaders Al-Hussein Irbid, with 41 points, against fourth-placed Al-Faisaly, with 28 points. Al-Hussein will be looking to secure a win and solidify their lead after a recent draw against Al-Salt, while Al-Faisaly aims to improve their position.
Al-Wehdat will face Shabab Al-Ordon at 4:00 PM tomorrow at King Abdullah II Stadium in Al-Quwaysmeh. Al-Wehdat, currently in second place with 35 points, will seek victory to maintain their title aspirations.
The 18th round concludes next Saturday, with Al-Ahli playing Shabab Al-Aqaba at 5:00 PM at Petra Stadium in Al-Hussein Youth City, and Al-Ramtha visiting Ma'an at 7:45 PM at Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa.
The 18th round of the league kicks off today, Thursday, with Al-Salt playing Al-Jazeera and Mughayer Al-Sarhan playing Al-Sarih.
Amman, April 3 (Petra) -- Al-Faisaly and Al-Hussein Irbid will meet at 7:45 PM, Friday, at Amman International Stadium in a highly anticipated match of the 18th round of the Professional Football League.
This match pits league leaders Al-Hussein Irbid, with 41 points, against fourth-placed Al-Faisaly, with 28 points. Al-Hussein will be looking to secure a win and solidify their lead after a recent draw against Al-Salt, while Al-Faisaly aims to improve their position.
Al-Wehdat will face Shabab Al-Ordon at 4:00 PM tomorrow at King Abdullah II Stadium in Al-Quwaysmeh. Al-Wehdat, currently in second place with 35 points, will seek victory to maintain their title aspirations.
The 18th round concludes next Saturday, with Al-Ahli playing Shabab Al-Aqaba at 5:00 PM at Petra Stadium in Al-Hussein Youth City, and Al-Ramtha visiting Ma'an at 7:45 PM at Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa.
The 18th round of the league kicks off today, Thursday, with Al-Salt playing Al-Jazeera and Mughayer Al-Sarhan playing Al-Sarih.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment