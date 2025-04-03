Al-Faisaly And Al-Hussein Irbid Clash In Premier League Showdown

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 3 (Petra) -- Al-Faisaly and Al-Hussein Irbid will meet at 7:45 PM, Friday, at Amman International Stadium in a highly anticipated match of the 18th round of the Professional Football League.This match pits league leaders Al-Hussein Irbid, with 41 points, against fourth-placed Al-Faisaly, with 28 points. Al-Hussein will be looking to secure a win and solidify their lead after a recent draw against Al-Salt, while Al-Faisaly aims to improve their position.Al-Wehdat will face Shabab Al-Ordon at 4:00 PM tomorrow at King Abdullah II Stadium in Al-Quwaysmeh. Al-Wehdat, currently in second place with 35 points, will seek victory to maintain their title aspirations.The 18th round concludes next Saturday, with Al-Ahli playing Shabab Al-Aqaba at 5:00 PM at Petra Stadium in Al-Hussein Youth City, and Al-Ramtha visiting Ma'an at 7:45 PM at Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa.The 18th round of the league kicks off today, Thursday, with Al-Salt playing Al-Jazeera and Mughayer Al-Sarhan playing Al-Sarih.