King Meets Germany's CDU Party Leader
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Berlin, April 3 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II, in Berlin on Thursday, met with Friedrich Merz, federal chairman of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) party, who is the candidate to be the next chancellor of Germany.
His Majesty expressed Jordan's keenness to continue strengthening ties with Germany and expand cooperation across various fields.
Discussions also touched on issues of mutual concern, as well as regional developments.
