Controversy Brews In Bajaur Education Department Over Lab Assistant's Questionable Promotion

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A fresh controversy has erupted within the Bajaur Education Department following the issuance of a directive by the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The order temporarily assigned Muhammad Imran, a lab assistant from Government High School Tang Khatta, to the District Education Office (Female) in Bajaur“in the larger public interest,” to assist the Planning and Development (P&D) branch.

Muhammad Imran, previously serving in BPS-6 as a lab assistant, had reportedly faced multiple penalties for habitual absenteeism. He was later assigned duty at the district education office under the orders of DEO Shereen Zada. Now, in a move raising eyebrows, he has not only been shifted to the female education office but also granted the powers of a BPS-17 Planning and Development Officer.

An official from the Bajaur Education Department, speaking on condition of anonymity, criticized the appointment as a clear violation of policy.“Policy allows additional charge only if both posts are of the same grade and the person is fully performing duties at their current position,” the official explained.“This move is neither legal nor administratively justifiable.”

When contacted, Member of Provincial Assembly Nisar Baz stated that he is in continuous contact with the DEO (Female), the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the Secretary of Education regarding the matter. According to him, the Assistant Director claimed the appointment was temporary and made due to the unavailability of a qualified candidate in Bajaur. He added that the Secretary of Education has been made aware of public concerns and assured that an inquiry will be conducted.

Until 2022, Bajaur had only a male education officer overseeing both male and female education departments. Later, a separate female DEO was appointed. However, since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government assumed office, Bajaur now hosts a full-fledged female education section, including a DEO, a DDEO, an ADEO, and three ASDEOs.

Credible sources revealed that the female DEO had initially refused to hand over charge to Muhammad Imran to avoid being part of an unlawful decision. However, due to political pressure, she eventually relented and handed over the position reluctantly.

Former chairman of the Bajaur Youth Jirga, Obaidullah, also voiced concerns over Muhammad Imran's posting to the P&D branch. Speaking to TNN, he said,“This is a grave injustice to the people of Bajaur. There is no precedent for a BPS-6 lab assistant taking on the responsibilities of a BPS-17 officer.”

He alleged that a mafia within the Bajaur Education Department opposed the creation of a separate women's section and resented the loss of their influence. He claimed that a female officer from Chitral was previously harassed to the extent that she requested a transfer after being denied operational funds and authority.

Obaidullah further alleged that the current strategy is to place a loyal person in the women's section to embezzle P&D funds. He warned that if these concerns were not taken seriously, protests would be launched, including blocking roads in Bajaur.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur confirmed receiving public complaints and said he has informed relevant authorities.“We will ensure that any appointment is made by the law and public interest,” he stated.