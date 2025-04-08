403
Ebn Sina Medical Signs Strategic Partnership With Beigene To Provide Innovative Oncology Treatments In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ebn Sina Medical, a subsidiary of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., has signed a strategic partnership with BeiGene, a global oncology company.
Under this agreement, Ebn Sina Medical will serve as the local partner and distributor for BeiGenes range of oncology medicines, enhancing the availability of innovative oncology treatments in Qatar, according to a release published on the Qatar Stock Exchange website.
This collaboration reflects Ebn Sina Medical's commitment to delivering high-quality medicinal products to the local market, benefiting healthcare providers and
patients alike.
Aamal Company CEO, Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, stated: "This collaboration strengthens Qatars medical sector by improving patient access to the latest oncology treatments."
Essam Faragalla, General Manager of Ebn Sina Medical, added: "Partnering with BeiGene marks an important step in expanding access to advanced oncology treatments in Qatar."
Mohammed Al Kapany, General Manager for the Middle East and North Africa Region at BeiGene, commented: "At BeiGene, we are committed to expanding access to innovative and affordable cancer treatments for more patients around the world. This partnership with Ebn Sina Medical reflects our shared goal of improving outcomes for people living with cancer in Qatar. Together, were working to ensure that patients and healthcare providers have access to the high-quality
therapies they need - where and when they need them." (
