15 Reasons These Tariffs Are A Mistake

MENAFN - Asia Times) It's not hard to make the case for bringing factories back to the United States. It's likewise not hard to understand that some carefully targeted tariffs, especially when coupled with other industrial-policy measures, would give this“reshoring” a boost.

It's impossible to make the case for very high tariff levels on everything made by almost every country on earth. There are a great many things wrong with what this administration is doing. Let me count the ways.

One: The tariffs cover minerals our country doesn't have and bananas, coffee and other products we're ill-situated to produce in large quantities. They won't help producers much; they will make Americans pay more for those things.

Two: We don't need to bring low-wage manufacturing back to the U.S. when multiple countries make the products. Having diverse suppliers eliminates the danger of dependency on a single supplier that could cut us off - think China. We want Americans to have high-wage jobs; we don't have to make everything here.

Three: Tariffs won't encourage businesses to invest in factories if businesses think the tariffs might be temporary. Tariffs imposed by one president can be revoked by the next – or by the same president if he's simply using tariffs to score negotiating“wins” he can boast about. Or being coy about whether they're permanent or just negotiating leverage.

Four: US export industries including agriculture had been bracing for retaliatory tariffs. They're definitely going to get them.