Sustain Gains Post-370, Wipe Out Terror: HM To Forces

The direction came during a high-level security review chaired by Shah at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. Shah later posted on X, “Chaired a security review meeting for J&K along with Lt Governor Shri Manoj Sinha Ji and senior officials. Agencies crippled terror in J&K through the Modi Govt's multi-pronged approach to security. Instructed to further intensify anti-terror offensives by advanced vigilance and seamless mutual coordination to achieve the goal of uprooting terror for good.”

He reiterated that“The Modi government is committed to building a secure and prosperous J&K.”

The meeting was attended by a host of top security and civil officials, including LG Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, the Army Chief, GOC-in-C Northern Command, Deputy Chief of the Army Staff, GOCs of 15, 16, and 9 Corps, as well as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Chief Secretary of J&K, and Director General of Police.

Heads of paramilitary and investigative agencies such as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, CRPF, Railway Protection Force, BSF, Sashastra Seema Bal, and the NIA were also present.

Also in attendance were senior bureaucrats and intelligence officers including the Principal Secretary (Home) J&K, Additional Secretary RAW, Special Director IB, and others from the Ministries of Home Affairs and Defence, along with Divisional Commissioners of both Kashmir and Jammu.

During his address, Shah said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the central government is determined to bring lasting peace to J&K by dismantling the terror network completely.

He appreciated the efforts of the security apparatus for bringing down infiltration, local recruitment in militant ranks, and the overall frequency of terror-related incidents.

“Due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi Government, the entire terror eco-system nurtured by elements inimical to our country in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled,” Shah said.

The Home Minister urged security agencies to stick to a collaborative and proactive strategy. He specifically called for mission-mode execution of the Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan, meant to strengthen ground-level control and eliminate remaining militant threats.

“All agencies should continue to work in a coordinated manner so that the gains made after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Union Territory can be sustained and the goal of 'terror free J&K' can be achieved at the earliest. The government led by PM Modi is providing all resources necessary to achieve this goal,” Shah said.

During the meeting, preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, set to begin on July 3, were also reviewed. Shah instructed the concerned authorities to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

