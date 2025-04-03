King, German President Discuss Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Berlin, April 3 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in Berlin on Thursday, discussed with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and Germany.His Majesty affirmed his pride in the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Germany, as well as readiness to expand cooperation across various fields, particularly economic and educational ones.The meeting also touched on regional issues, including developments in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as Syria and Lebanon, with the King reiterating the need for the international community to step up efforts to ensure comprehensive calm in the region.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Germany Fayez Khouri attended the meeting.