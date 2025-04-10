403
China-Laos railway witnesses rise in popularity for Lao New Year travel
(MENAFN) The China-Laos Railway is witnessing a notable rise in passenger numbers as residents return home and tourists flock to popular sites in anticipation of the upcoming Lao New Year festivities. The train's convenience, affordability, and speed are being highlighted as major attractions.
Khammy, a student and worker from Vangvieng, expressed his gratitude for the railway's timely launch before his arrival in Vientiane for studies. "My friends and I are very lucky that the China-Laos Railway started operating before we came to Lao capital Vientiane for our studies. It makes traveling to college and returning home much easier and more convenient than before," he shared with a news agency. He emphasized that he frequently opts for the train, finding it a more practical and quicker option compared to other modes of transport.
Tourists are also embracing the railway as a comfortable means to discover Laos' diverse attractions.
In preparation for the expected influx of travelers during the holiday season, the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC) has announced plans to increase train services from April 11 to 20. Additionally, passengers can now secure tickets up to seven days in advance for travel during this busy period.
Nilavanh, a Vientiane resident, is among those planning to take advantage of the railway for her New Year festivities. She and her friends have chosen to journey to the northern province of Luang Prabang by train, valuing its convenience and speed for their holiday plans.
