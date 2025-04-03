Lusail Sky Festival Takes Off With A Blockbuster Display Of Air Shows, Drones, And Fireworks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula Online

Doha: Thousands gathered at Al Saad Plaza this evening for the opening of the Lusail Sky Festival, an extraordinary aerial spectacle coinciding with the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Hosted by Visit Qatar in partnership with Qatari Diar, the festival is being hailed as the largest event of its kind in the region, transforming Lusail's skyline into a canvas of light, motion, and color.

Among the spectators were Antonio and Silvia from Italy, who have been living in Qatar for two years. It was their first time attending an air show.

Antonio and Silvia with their family attending the Lusail Sky festival at Lusail Boulevard. Photo taken on Thursday April 3, 2025 by Oussama Abbassi.

“I like it here a lot,” said Silvia.“My family and I came here to witness the airshow for the first time and we particularly loved the gliders with fireworks on their sides, it's so amazing!” She also praised the family-friendly atmosphere of the event, adding,“It's very family oriented, and that makes it even more enjoyable for us. We really value that about events here, especially this airshow.”

Running from April 3 to 5, the festival features a stunning lineup of aerial performances, including international aerobatic displays, precision skywriting, high-speed jet stunts, and skydiving demonstrations.

Adding to the visual feast, a synchronized musical performance accompanied the aerial acts, blending sound and spectacle in a dazzling celebration of innovation and culture.

On the ground, families explored a food zone with over a dozen food trucks and carts offering local and international cuisine, while an entertainment theatre provided live performances, music, and family-friendly activities.

Organizers say the Lusail Sky Festival aims to position Qatar as a hub for world-class public entertainment during key cultural moments like Eid.