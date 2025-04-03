I4cp Names Alexis Fink As New Chair Of The People Analytics Board

Former Meta VP of Analytics and Workforce Strategy will bring unparalleled expertise and experience to industry-leading group

SEATTLE, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp) announced that Alexis Fink, Ph.D., a renowned expert in workforce analytics, has been appointed as the new Chair of i4cp's People Analytics Board, effective April 1.

The People Analytics Board is a community of senior leaders representing the world's largest and most respected organizations, focused on shaping the future of people analytics. As Chair, Dr. Fink will guide the board's strategic direction and foster collaboration among members to advance innovative practices in the field.

Dr. Fink most recently served as Vice President of People Analytics and Workforce Strategy at Meta. Her career spans leadership roles at Intel, Microsoft, and other top organizations, with deep expertise in organizational transformation, leadership assessment, and the application of advanced workforce analytics to human capital challenges. She is also currently President of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP), a SIOP Fellow, and recipient of the SIOP Distinguished Service Award.

"Alexis is a true celebrity in the field of workforce analytics," said Kevin Oakes, CEO of i4cp. "Her deep experience, thought leadership, and passion for the profession make her an ideal Chair for our People Analytics Board. We're thrilled to welcome her to this role."

Dr. Fink has previously been a two-time keynote speaker at the i4cp Next Practices Now Conference, and has supported i4cp in various ways for more than a decade. Dr. Fink brings both strategic vision and practical insight to the board, and is expected to spearhead new research and next practices within the field.

"I am thrilled to be back among my peers with the People Analytics Board," said Dr. Fink. "I look forward to collaborating with existing members and growing this group to be the preeminent voice for people analytics leaders."

To learn more about becoming a member of the People Analytics Board and eligibility requirements, please visit .

