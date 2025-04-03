Bodykore Makes European Debut With Innovative Equipment At FIBO 2025

"We've built a reputation in North America and abroad for equipment that blends cutting-edge engineering with real-world functionality," said Leo Chang, CEO and co-founder of BodyKore. "Now it's time to bring that same energy to Europe. FIBO is the perfect place to start."

Equipment Showcased at FIBO 2025

Visitors to BodyKore's booth (8A74) will get a hands-on look at the company's elite fitness solutions, engineered for durability, versatility, and sleek aesthetics:



Smart Sled Pro – Used by professional sports, college, and high school athletic teams, this revolutionary training sled has dual magnetic resistance motors, app-controlled intensity, and live performance analytics. It supports multi-planar, multidirectional movement, delivering up to 3x more resistance than traditional sleds for enhanced power, agility, endurance, and athletic performance.



Squat Box Original + Squat Box Pro – Portable, space-efficient belt squat machines that connect to resistance bands or cable machines for flexible strength training. The Original offers a versatile platform supporting belt squats, RDLs, rows, and more, safe for all levels. The Pro provides a space-saving alternative to full-size belt squat machines, supporting 70% bodyweight plus 270 lbs of resistance. Features removable weight horns, a stabilizing handlebar, and multiple cable attachment options, ideal for athletes, lifters, and rehab settings.



Universal + Dynamic + Universal1 – All-in-one machines with an interchangeable attachment system for versatile training. The Universal Trainer features dual pulleys, a Smith machine, and heavy-gauge steel construction supporting over 1,000 lbs in a compact design. The Dynamic Trainer integrates a squat rack, pull-up bars, and lat pulldown for total-body workouts in a sleek, space-saving unit. The Universal1 offers a compact, single-column pulley with 15 adjustable positions, ideal for any space.



Universal Bench + Bridge Bench – Multipurpose, adjustable benches for commercial or home use, featuring heavy-duty steel and high-density ergonomic padding for long-lasting performance. The Universal Bench offers seven adjustable positions and heavy-duty construction for versatile strength training. The Bridge Bench provides ergonomic stability for hip thrusts and glutes, ensuring durable, targeted performance.

Leg Press + Leg Extension – Commercial-grade selectorized machines with newly redesigned towers, ergonomic grips, and premium padding for superior comfort and safety while training legs. Designed with real world feedback, every adjustment, angle, and touchpoint was crafted based on feedback from real trainers, athletes, and rehab professionals. The result? Equipment that not only performs under heavy use but actually enhances user results by aligning better with how the body moves.

Why FIBO?

FIBO is the world's leading fitness trade show, a global hub for innovation, investment, and inspiration in health and wellness. The four-day event in Cologne draws top decision-makers, entrepreneurs, studio operators, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts, offering an unmatched platform for networking, education, and live product experiences. For BodyKore, FIBO 2025 is a strategic milestone-the brand's first step into Europe, aiming to connect with distributors, gym owners, and fitness enthusiasts seeking high-performance, space-saving training solutions.

"This is a pivotal moment for us as we expand into Europe, seeking new partnerships and distributors while showcasing our equipment," Chang said. "We can't wait to engage with the European fitness community and demonstrate why BodyKore is a leader in the industry."

Connect with BodyKore at FIBO 2025

Stop by booth 8A74 to test BodyKore's equipment, explore partnership opportunities, and discover how its innovations can boost your fitness offerings. Fitness models, athletes, and BodyKore's global sales and leadership team, including CEO Leo Chang, will be on hand during the show to offer live demos and consultations.

Dates: April 10–13, 2025

Location: Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany

Booth: 8A74

Exhibitor Profile: BodyKore on FIBO Website

To schedule a meeting or learn more, contact [email protected] or follow @BodyKore on Instagram.

About BodyKore

Founded in 2005, BodyKore designs and manufactures durable, high-performance commercial-grade fitness equipment for both professional facilities and home gyms. As a leading innovator in the industry, BodyKore is committed to delivering exceptional value, cutting-edge design, and outstanding customer service. Offerings include free consultations, 3D gym design, and complete installation services. With a team of fitness specialists, engineers, kinesiologists, and designers passionate about promoting a healthy lifestyle, BodyKore has a growing global presence in Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, China, the Middle East, and Latin America, and is currently expanding into Europe. BodyKore products are available through a network of over 100 dealer locations across the United States. Learn more at and follow on Instagram @BodyKore .

SOURCE BodyKore Inc.