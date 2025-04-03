HIF Global And Mabanaft Sign E-Methanol Offtake HOA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Global sustainable fuels demand expected to exceed 250 mtpa by 2035

- Diego Fettweis, COO of HIF GlobalHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HIF Global, the leader in highly innovative fuels, and Mabanaft, global energy solutions provider, signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) for the planned long-term sale and purchase of around 100,000 tonnes per annum of e-Methanol from HIF's global e-Fuels production portfolio for shipping and other industrial applications.The HOA articulates the key commercial terms required to progress negotiations of a definitive sales and purchase agreement, and expands the key elements anticipated by the Memorandum of Understanding formerly signed by the parties to include production facilities in Uruguay and the United States in addition to Chile.Diego Fettweis, Chief Commercial Officer of HIF Global, stated,“The market for sustainable fuels is expected to be more than 250 mtpa by 2035. At HIF Global, we are developing a global portfolio of over 15 mtpa of e-Fuels – drop-in, advanced hydrocarbons – that can supply our world's growing energy demand for transportation of goods and people while maximizing energy security and the efficiency of existing infrastructure. We are pleased to partner with Mabanaft to deliver these critical fuels to the maritime market.”Volker Ebeling, Senior Vice President New Energy, Supply & Infrastructure at Mabanaft said,“We strongly believe in the potential of e-methanol as a key enabler of the energy transition, and we are proud to deepen our partnership with HIF Global. This agreement is a further step forward in providing our shipping customers with a viable, alternative fuel. In parallel we are now in the process of making methanol storage available at our Hamburg tank terminal and possibly further global locations. Our combined efforts help bridging the gap towards a broader adoption of methanol in the maritime sector.”About HIF GlobalHIF Global is the world's leading e-Fuels company, developing large infrastructure projects to recycle captured CO2 and produce synthetic hydrocarbons for existing engines. The name HIF represents the mission of the company: to provide Highly Innovative Fuels that advance global energy sustainability. HIF is producing e-Fuels today at its HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in southern Chile and is developing commercial-scale e-Fuels facilities in United States, Uruguay, Australia, and Chile. For more information, visitAbout MabanaftThe Mabanaft Group is a leading independent and integrated energy company providing its customers with tailored energy solutions for their transportation, heating, industrial and agricultural needs. The group is active in import, distribution and marketing of petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals and biofuels, and supports its customers' transition to cleaner fuels by providing alternative long-term solutions.CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Information in this press release includes various statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as“can,”“expect,” potential,”“to be,”“will,” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements and convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things, the expectations of our plans, strategies, and objectives, including with respect to the timing and other aspects of the HIF e-Fuels facilities. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include (without limitation): our ability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits to construct and develop the HIF e-Fuels facilities; our ability to execute operational objectives on a timely and successful basis; legislative, policy, fiscal and regulatory developments; the outcome of commercial negotiations; our ability to raise financing; consumer preferences or demand; and various economic, business, and competitive factors affecting our business. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this paragraph. HIF Global urges you to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements made in this press release and cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. HIF Global undertakes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

