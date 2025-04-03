Intel Is Recognized As A Star Player By Marketsandmarkets' 360Quadrants For Sports Technology

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intel Corporation has been recognized as a "Star" in the sports technology market on the MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform . Market players under this category have strong service portfolios, a robust market presence, and effective business strategies. These are the leading market players in new developments, such as product launches and innovative technologies, and adopting strategic growth plans. These players have broad portfolios of customers globally. Stars primarily focus on acquiring leading market positions through their strong financial capabilities and well-established brand equity.

Increasing focus on fan engagement in stadiums, increasing reliance on real-time analytics, and surging adoption of esports technology are a few driving factors for the growth of the sports technology market . The growing demand for data-driven decision-making is a significant driver in the sports technology market, as teams, leagues, and organizations strive to gain a competitive advantage through advanced analytics. Furthermore, there is a rising implementation of loT technologies for efficient management of stadium infrastructure. Smart stadiums have building automation software in place, which can use the loT platform to incorporate innovation across smart stadiums and provide full connectivity across different services more effectively and cost-efficiently. The adoption of IoT in stadiums and sporting arenas is in the growth stage, with sensors and devices currently being tested, and the viability of the solutions is promising.

Intel's smart stadium offerings comprise the Network and Edge (NEX) segment. The company provides solutions such as 5G infrastructure, edge computing platforms, and Al-driven analytics, all under its Intel loT offering. The company offers loT solutions for smart stadiums that connect devices such as cameras, sensors, and systems to enable real-time data analytics, improving operations, security, and fan experiences.

Research Methodology

The 360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each of the key market players based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, distributors, etc., along with secondary research – product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases. A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings to each market player w.r.t. various parameters as outlined below:



Shortlisting of 20 prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a global and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc. Other industry-relevant parameters

