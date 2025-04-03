RJ Mahvash Sparks Curiosity With Her New Video On 'Perfect Guy', Yuzvendra Chahal 'Likes' It - Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) RJ Mahvash, who is allegedly dating India's superstar cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal , sparked curiosity with her latest Instagram reel leaving fans wondering if she's hinting at her relationship status.

In the reel, Mahvash says, "Wohi husband hoga" which translates to "Only, he will be my husband".

Though in her reel she doesn't mention Chahal's name , the timing of the post has led fans to speculate about the couple's future plans.

She took to Instagram to post a reel in Hindi and said, "Koi ladka aayega toh wo hoga bas ek... wohi friend hoga, wohi best friend hoga, wohi boyfriend hoga, wohi husband hoga... (Whichever boy comes into my life, he will be the only boy in my life. He will be my friend, he will be my boyfriend, he will be my husband. My life will revolve around him. I don't want useless people. I can't talk to other boys in that scenario. That urge to say 'My boy is enough' is everything”.

"Bas ek hi hoga (There will only be one)," was the caption of the post.

Following the reel was posted by RJ Mahvash, it received Yuzvendra's seal of approval in the form of a "like". This fueled the speculation among fans on social media, who were quick to react.

Here's how the fans reacted:

One wrote, "Yuzi bhai smiling in the corner," wrote a fan."

another sharing,“Everything is temporary but liked by Yuzi Chahal is permanent”.

“Yuziiiiii bhai️,” wrote a third fan.

"Yuzi Chahal is Faster Than Light," a fourth wrote.

Yuzvendra and Mahvash dating rumours:

Amid speculation about the cricketer's divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, both Yuzvendra and Mahvash were spotted together which first sparked dating rumours.

Mahvash dismissed the reports at that time saying they were just friends. But the duo were seen together enjoying a Champions Trophy match in Dubai.