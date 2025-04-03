403
Ares Strategic Mining Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc : Announces a significant increase in institutional investment from UK-based investment firm Sorbie Bornholm LP. This increased financial backing from Sorbie signals a deepening partnership and a resounding vote of confidence in Ares' strategy and long-term vision. Following Sorbie's initial equity investment announced in 2024, this enhanced commitment reinforces the investor's support for Ares' transformation from a mining company into a fully integrated North American fluorspar manufacturer. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading up one cent at $0.21.
Full Press Release:
