Ukraine's International Reserves Rise To $42.4B In March

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's international reserves increased by 5.6% in March 2025, to $42.38 billion.

That is according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Ukrinform reports.

"As of April 1, 2025, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to $42.38 billion. In March, they increased by 5.6%. This growth was driven by significant inflows from international partners and a decrease in the net foreign currency sales by the National Bank on the foreign exchange market," the NBU said.

According to the central bank, $5.98 billion was received into the government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank. Of this amount, $5.172 billion came from international partners, including under the G7's Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative. In addition, $409.6 million came from the issuance of foreign currency-denominated domestic government bonds, and $398.6 million was received from the International Monetary Fund under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Ukraine also received a $970 million loan from the United Kingdom under the ERA initiative. However, this amount was not counted toward international reserves due to its designated purpose.

In March, Ukraine paid $786.7 million to service and repay foreign-currency public debt, of which $688.7 million went toward servicing and repaying foreign currency-denominated domestic government bonds. Ukraine also paid $729.2 million to the IMF.

Compared to February 2025, the NBU's net foreign currency sales decreased by 12.5% in March. The central bank sold $2.654 billion on the foreign currency market and purchased $10 million for reserves.

The NBU also noted that the value of financial instruments increased by $409.7 million in March due to revaluation.

The current level of international reserves is sufficient to cover 5.2 months of future imports.

Ukraine's international reserves shrank by 6.7% in February 2025, to $40.145 billion.