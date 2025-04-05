403
Kuwait Endorses Berlin-Amman Declaration On Disability Rights -- Al-Huwaila
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila announced Saturday Kuwait's endorsement of the Berlin-Amman Declaration on Persons with Disabilities, adopted during the third Global Disability Summit held recently in Berlin, Germany.
In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Minister Al-Huwaila said Kuwaitآ's endorsement of this significant international declaration reaffirms its historical commitment to protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, promoting their active participation and full inclusion in society through developmental policies ensuring a dignified and sustainable life.
She emphasized Kuwaitآ's support for the principle of "15% for 15%," which calls for allocating at least 15 percent of international development programs for the inclusion of persons with disabilities, who constitute approximately 15 percent of the world's population. She stressed that Kuwait will actively engage organizations representing persons with disabilities at all stages of planning, implementation, and monitoring of these programs.
Minister Al-Huwaila also highlighted the importance of collecting accurate data and statistics necessary for formulating comprehensive development policies serving this important segment of society, while creating an appropriate environment supporting their effective participation in the development process and ensuring equal opportunities.
She affirmed that this step clearly reflects Kuwaitآ's approach toward promoting social justice and equality among all segments of society, translating the wise political leadership's directives toward achieving comprehensive sustainable development.
Al-Huwaila further added that Kuwait has always been at the forefront of adopting humanitarian initiatives, continuing its national and international efforts to activate the provisions of the declaration, transforming them into tangible realities that guarantee a better future for persons with disabilities.
The third Global Disability Summit was held in Berlin from April 2-3, jointly organized by the governments of Germany and Jordan, in cooperation with the International Disability Alliance (IDA). Around 100 countries, international organizations, and civil society representatives participated in the summit, aiming to strengthen global efforts for the inclusive integration of persons with disabilities across various areas of life. (end)
