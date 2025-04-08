'Bombing Like Crazy': Trump Slams Escalation Of Hostilities Between Russia And Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is dissatisfied with intensified bombing in Russia's war against Ukraine.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I'm not happy about what's going on with the bombing, because they're bombing like crazy right now," Trump said, when asked whether he had been in contact with Putin regarding peace in Ukraine.

He described the situation as "not good" and added that the U.S. continues to meet with Russia and Ukraine and "we're getting sort of close."

"But I'm not happy with the bombing that's going on in the last week or so. It's horrible, it's a horrible thing," Trump said.

When asked why he has not imposed tariffs on Russia, Trump said that the United States is not doing business with Russia "because they are at war."

Photo: Pool