'Bombing Like Crazy': Trump Slams Escalation Of Hostilities Between Russia And Ukraine
He made the remarks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"I'm not happy about what's going on with the bombing, because they're bombing like crazy right now," Trump said, when asked whether he had been in contact with Putin regarding peace in Ukraine.
He described the situation as "not good" and added that the U.S. continues to meet with Russia and Ukraine and "we're getting sort of close."
"But I'm not happy with the bombing that's going on in the last week or so. It's horrible, it's a horrible thing," Trump said.Read also: 'I don't like the bombing': Trump says US in talks with Russia on ceasefire
When asked why he has not imposed tariffs on Russia, Trump said that the United States is not doing business with Russia "because they are at war."
Photo: Pool
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment