PRIME HOSPITALITY GROUP THRIVES IN ATLANTA: A BLACK-OWNED FINE DINING POWERHOUSE CONTINUES TO EXPAND

Javarius Gay is Elevating Prime Hospitality Group to New Heights

- Javarius Gay - CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PRIME Hospitality Group, a Black-owned and operated fine dining and social experience leader, celebrates continued success in Atlanta's competitive hospitality scene. Led by visionary entrepreneur Javarius Gay , the group has set a new standard for elevated dining, nightlife, and entertainment, bringing exceptional culinary and social experiences to the city.Since its launch, PRIME Hospitality Group has expanded its reach with multiple thriving establishments, including Prime on Peachtree, The Boiler Seafood, Prime Cigar, and Prime Express ATL. The recent Grand Opening of Prime Express ATL was a resounding success, solidifying the brand's reputation for quality, innovation, and community engagement.PRIME EXPRESS ATL: A NEW HOTSPOT IN MIDTOWNPrime Express ATL, the group's latest venture, has quickly become a must-visit destination for food lovers and nightlife enthusiasts. With its unique, fast-paced, Midwest-themed menu, expertly crafted cocktails, and a vibrant bar-like atmosphere, Prime Express ATL offers an experience that seamlessly blends casual dining with upscale appeal.The strong reception to Prime Express ATL is a testament to the vision and leadership of Javarius Gay. His mission extends beyond providing exceptional food-he is committed to creating jobs, fostering economic growth, and opening doors for new opportunities in Atlanta's hospitality sector, inspiring a sense of community and support among the audience.THE PRIME HOSPITALITY EXPERIENCEPRIME Hospitality Group has built a reputation for offering unparalleled hospitality across its portfolio:Prime on Peachtree – The flagship location redefining upscale dining in Midtown.The Boiler Seafood – A premier seafood destination with bold flavors and fresh ingredients.Prime Cigar – A luxury lounge for cigar aficionados and high-end social gatherings.Prime Express ATL – A fast-growing, vibrant dining and nightlife hotspot in the heart of Midtown.Each venue is tailored to professionals, executives, and social elites, offering an exclusive yet welcoming atmosphere that rivals top-tier establishments such as STK Atlanta, Havana Club, and The Capital Grille, making the audience feel both privileged and comfortable.A VISION ROOTED IN COMMUNITY AND OPPORTUNITYJavarius Gay, a Morehouse College graduate, has turned his passion for hospitality into a thriving empire. His journey-from a vision inspired by Midtown's vibrant culture to the creation of multiple successful hospitality concepts-reflects his dedication to excellence and community impact.Beyond creating premier dining experiences, Gay remains committed to expanding economic opportunities, empowering local talent, and enhancing Atlanta's hospitality landscape. As PRIME Hospitality Group continues to grow, the company remains focused on building a legacy that uplifts the community through job creation and premium social experiences, a vision that resonates with the local audience and community members.ABOUT PRIME HOSPITALITY GROUPPRIME Hospitality Group is a Black-owned, Atlanta-based hospitality leader that crafts unforgettable experiences in fine dining, nightlife, and entertainment. Built on excellence, innovation, and community, PRIME Hospitality's brands provide an elite yet inviting atmosphere where luxury meets social excellence.MEDIA CONTACTDerrian 'Phreshy' Perry...I AM PHRESHY BRANDFollow us on Instagram:@PrimeOnPeachtree | @PrimeCigar_ | @TheBoilerAtlanta | @PrimeExpressATLJoin the conversation using #PrimeExpressATL #PrimeHospitalityGroup #DiningRedefinedFor media inquiries, interviews, or press opportunities, please contact Derrian Perry at ....

