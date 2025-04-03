Lego Unveils Pink Honda S2000 From 2 Fast 2 Furious

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Lego is expanding its Fast and Furious collection with a new set inspired by the standout car from the 2003 film *2 Fast 2 Furious*. The iconic bright pink Honda S2000, driven by the character Suki, will soon be available as part of Lego's lineup. With a release scheduled for June 1, fans can now preorder the 300-piece set through The Lego Store for $27.

This new addition to Lego's collection offers a nostalgic nod to the car culture featured in the *Fast and Furious* franchise, with a specific focus on the unique and visually striking design of Suki's ride. While the film itself wasn't as highly regarded by critics, the S2000's bold customization has left an enduring impression on automotive enthusiasts and moviegoers alike. The Lego model replicates the car's most prominent features, including anime-inspired graphics, a rear wing, custom wheels, and an interior TV monitor. Though it lacks the mechanical sophistication of larger Lego Technic models, it still delivers on the essential elements that define the vehicle's distinctive look.

Lego fans and collectors of the Fast and Furious series will find that the new set stands out among the franchise's offerings. Unlike the more advanced Technic line, which includes complex systems like working steering mechanisms, this model is designed to be more accessible to a wider range of ages. The set's rubber wheels can spin, adding a playful element for those who want to roll the car around once it's been assembled.

A Suki minifigure is included in the set, allowing builders to place the character behind the wheel. The incorporation of this figure further enhances the set's attention to detail, giving it a more authentic feel for those looking to recreate scenes from the movie. The build is ideal for those who enjoy a relatively straightforward, yet rewarding, construction experience that doesn't demand the time investment of larger, more complex sets.

For those interested in expanding their Fast and Furious Lego collection, the Nissan Skyline GTR, another notable car from the series, is also available. This 319-piece set, currently on sale for $20 , features the silver paint job with blue decals as seen in the movie. A Brian O'Conner minifigure is included, making it a fitting companion to the newly released Honda S2000 model. Both sets strike a balance between being approachable enough for casual builders while still offering satisfying details for die-hard fans of the franchise.

Lego has made these two vehicles part of its broader effort to tap into the thriving pop culture trend of movie-inspired models. Collectors and fans of the Fast and Furious franchise have long appreciated the opportunity to own physical representations of the cars featured in the films. The *Fast and Furious* franchise continues to attract a diverse audience, and Lego's decision to add these cars to its collection further strengthens the bond between movie fans and the Lego brand.

While the 2 Fast 2 Furious Honda S2000 may not feature the intricate, functional components that distinguish Lego Technic sets, its accessible design makes it an excellent choice for builders of all skill levels. The price point also ensures that it's within reach for a wide audience, from young Lego enthusiasts to adults who have fond memories of the movie and its distinct cars.

