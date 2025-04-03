403
Survey Shows Concerns Over Trump's Tariff Policy
(MENAFN) A recent survey indicates that 58 percent of Americans think Leader Donald Trump’s forceful tariff policy will negatively affect the country's economy.
Conducted by Marquette Law School, the survey examined the public’s views on Trump's actions during his second term, which started on January 20 and has been followed by a series of sweeping and controversial decisions at times.
The findings show that 58 percent of Americans think the tariffs imposed by Trump will harm the economy, whereas 28 percent believe they will have a positive impact. Additionally, a significant majority, 58 percent, expressed concern that his policies will lead to higher inflation.
The survey also revealed that 43 percent of Americans have a negative view of Trump, and 64 percent feel that the president does not have the authority to close certain institutions.
This sentiment follows a series of actions by Trump and his administration to shut down agencies such as the Education Department and USAID.
Furthermore, 70 percent of respondents believe that judges who rule against Trump’s policies should not be removed from their positions.
On Wednesday, Trump declared that the US would implement reciprocal tariffs on other nations, with a base tariff percentage amount to 10 percent.
