Russia Reveals It Will Resume Domestic FX, Gold Sales
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Russia’s Finance Ministry revealed that it will recommence the sale of foreign exchange and gold on the domestic market, marking the first time since January 2024.
In an official statement, the ministry made its choice to end the suspension on these transactions, which had been imposed for more than a year.
The sales will begin again on April 7, in accordance with the current budget guidelines.
Experts suggest that this decision is a response to a decrease in Russia's oil income, likely prompting the ministry to restart foreign exchange and gold sales in an effort to stabilize the market.
