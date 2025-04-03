Sara Weinkauf Joins Council Of Autism Service Providers As Director Of Education And Resources

Sara Weinkauf, PhD, BCBA, LBA, director of education and resources, CASP

- Sara Weinkauf, director of education and resources, CASPBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) has hired Sara Weinkauf as director of education and resources. Weinkauf brings 15 years' experience as a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and manager to the rapidly growing trade association.From 2016 – 2024, Weinkauf served in leadership roles (first as clinical director, then executive director) at JBA Institute, an autism service provider offering applied behavior analysis (ABA) to children and young adults in Southern California. Prior to that, she provided ABA services to students in the Torrance Unified School District. Weinkauf also served as director of the autism treatment program at Easterseals North Texas, where she spent seven years.“This is an exciting new adventure,” said Weinkauf.“I've dedicated my career to increasing the quality of autism interventions across multiple settings. That includes my clinical work and my contributions to the behavior analytic literature. At CASP, I'm excited to leverage that experience-and my genuine passion-to develop resources that solve members' problems, strengthen the field, and help increase quality of care for people with autism.”CASP CEO Lorri Unumb said,“Ever since joining CASP, I've been wanting to create the position of director of education and resources. Our continuing education events and cutting-edge resources-such as our ABA Practice Guidelines-have made a huge impact in the field. But there's so much more we can do.“Sara's unique blend of clinical experience and published research makes her the perfect candidate for this role. We're going to take our education and resources to a new level-building on the high quality our membership has come to expect.”###About the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP)Founded in 2016, the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) is a non-profit trade association of over 400 autism service provider organizations from all 50 states and multiple countries. It supports members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for best practices in autism services. From developing clinical practice guidelines for ABA to educating legislators about good policy, CASP works every day to ensure autistic people receive quality care.Learn more at CASProviders.

