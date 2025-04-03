Turvo And SMC3 Announce Strategic Partnership To Optimize LTL Freight Management

Industry leaders unite to deliver seamless freight management solutions, with global logistics company Gebrüder Weiss contributing collaborative customer insights

DALLAS , April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, LLC, provider of a leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announces an integration partnership with SMC3, the trusted provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation technology solutions. This partnership delivers streamlined shipment execution, real-time visibility, and data-driven decision-making for logistics providers.

With this integration, Turvo users can seamlessly access SMC3's comprehensive LTL capabilities through integrated APIs. By automating critical functions such as rating, booking, tracking, and document retrieval, the integration eliminates manual steps and improves operational accuracy and efficiency.

"Partnering with SMC3 reinforces our commitment to delivering intelligent, collaborative solutions that drive efficiency for our customers," said Samantha Foley, Chief Growth Officer at Turvo. "By integrating SMC3's best-in-class LTL solutions with Turvo's unified platform, we empower brokers and 3PLs to make smarter decisions, boost profitability, and elevate service levels."

SMC3 brings decades of LTL expertise, enabling logistics providers to optimize their freight management strategies.

Brian Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer at SMC3, added, "Our partnership with Turvo brings efficiency to their customers' LTL supply chain. By embedding our direct-carrier API connections within Turvo's collaborative TMS, we're enabling customers to seamlessly plan, rate and execute shipments with greater confidence and control."

Customers like Gebrüder Weiss, a global provider of full-service logistics, recognize the value of leveraging both Turvo and SMC3 to enhance their freight operations.

"We chose to work with Turvo and SMC3 because of their proven capabilities in driving accuracy and streamlining logistics operations," said Mark McCullough, CEO at Gebrüder Weiss North America. "The ability to execute LTL shipments, gain real-time visibility, and enable our shipper customers to self-select preferred LTL carriers, enhances efficiency and supports more effective freight management."

"The collaboration between Turvo and SMC3 will strengthen our LTL operations by enhancing visibility, improving efficiency, and enabling more responsive service," added Kate Leatherbury, Director of LTL at Gebrüder Weiss. "Having access to real-time contract, volume, and dynamic pricing within our TMS will significantly improve our ability to deliver a seamless experience to both carriers and customers."

Turvo and SMC3 together deliver a connected, data-driven approach to LTL freight management, giving logistics providers greater visibility, control, and cost efficiency.

