Extremerate Announces Next-Gen Customization Solutions For Nintendo Switch 2

Since 2010, eXtremeRate has established itself as a leading name in gaming hardware customization, trusted by gamers worldwide. With tens of thousands of positive reviews earned since the original Nintendo Switch's launch, eXtremeRate has consistently delivered premium controller shells, replacement parts, and mod kits for popular platforms including Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox, and Steam Deck.

Now, eXtremeRate brings its proven expertise to the next generation of gaming hardware-the Nintendo Switch 2-offering a lineup designed to elevate both aesthetics and ergonomics:



Precision Shells: High-quality, OEM-grade Nintendo Switch 2 accessories including shells and buttons, tailored for the new consoles, Joy-Cons, and docks-available in nostalgic retro finishes and sleek modern styles.

Performance Mods: Ergonomic Switch 2 back button mods, swappable thumbsticks, controller LED kits, and responsive clicky button and trigger mods. Portable Dock Mod Kits: Compact, travel-ready modding kits for Switch 2, designed to keep gamers connected and stylish on the go-perfect for portability without sacrificing customization.

Raising the Bar on Customization

Addressing the increasing influx of low-quality, budget alternatives on the market, eXtremeRate CEO Ray Zhu highlights the company's commitment:

"Our team consists of lifelong gamers dedicated to rigorous product testing. We actively support our community through detailed video guides, lifetime hardware support, and a global platform where gamers can share and grow together. True customization requires long-term passion and investment-not shortcuts."

Building the Future, Screw by Screw

Looking ahead, eXtremeRate plans to enhance the Switch 2 ecosystem by:



Launching Community Choice Event, where fan-favorite become real products.

Actively incorporating gamer feedback into new customization solutions.

Expanding Tutorial Hubs to empower gamers to mix and match mods effortlessly. Upgrade the screws and tools to enhance modding reliability and ensure higher installation success rates.

When Nintendo crafts the hardware, eXtremeRate fuels the creativity. As the Switch 2 era dawns, one truth resonates louder than ever: Your gaming gear deserves to be as unique as the way you play.

