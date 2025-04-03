IAB PUBLIC POLICY AND LEGAL SUMMIT 2025 RETURNS TO WASHINGTON, D.C.
Against an Evolving Landscape, Industry Leaders Gather to Tackle the Most Pressing Legal, Policy, and Technical Challenges Facing the Digital Advertising Ecosystem Including Data Privacy Regulation, Compliance, and Artificial Intelligence
WASHINGTON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Following the success of last year's sold-out event, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) will be hosting the 2025 IAB Public Policy and Legal Sum mit on April 22 in the nation's capital. Join leaders in advertising, media, technology, and government for unparalleled insights on the latest legal, legislative, and regulatory topics in digital media-from AI intellectual property and policy issues to FTC consumer protection priorities and the increasing number of state privacy laws. Improve your company's privacy compliance and tech solutions at specialized breakout sessions while networking with representatives from major brands, publishers, agencies, and ad tech firms.
Join influential leaders from dentsu, Google, LVMH North America, Magnite, OpenAP, Paramount, SafeGuard Privacy, and more for thought-provoking panels and engaging discussions.
WHO:
Executives from the most recognized names in marketing, privacy law, ad tech, data security, and online safety such as:
-
Alice Abatzis Nasi, EVP and Chief Privacy Officer, Paramount
Andy Dale, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, OpenAP
Richy Glassberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SafeGuard Privacy
Daniel Goldberg, Chair, Partner, Data Strategy, Privacy & Security Group, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Michael Hahn, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, IAB and IAB Tech Lab
Ari Levenfeld, Global Head of Ads Privacy, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Google
Timothy Nagle, Associate General Counsel (Privacy, Americas), dentsu
Ari Paparo, CEO, Marketecture
Julie Rubash, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, Sourcepoint
Cassidy Sehgal-Kolbet, Chief Regulatory and Privacy Officer, LVMH North America
Julia Shullman, General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer, Telly
Brad Weltman, Director, Privacy and Public Policy, Meta
WHEN & WHERE:
April 22, 2025 / 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST
Convene Hamilton Square
600 14th Street NW
Washington, D.C. 20005
Click here to register.
QUOTE:
"The digital advertising ecosystem is at the center of many of the legal and policy discussions today-from AI regulation to consumer privacy, and children's online safety," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "As these issues continue to evolve rapidly, it's essential to have a dedicated forum where industry leaders, legal experts, and policymakers can come together to address them. The IAB Public Policy and Legal Summit serves as that vital platform, equipping professionals with the knowledge and insights needed to navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of digital privacy, policy, and compliance."
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and collaboration of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.
