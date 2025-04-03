MEXC To List Stakestone (STO) To Support Omnichain Liquidity Innovation With 130,000 USDT Airdrop+ Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce that it has listed StakeStone (STO) on both the spot and futures markets as of April 3, 2025 (UTC). To mark the occasion, MEXC has launched an exclusive Airdrop + rewards campaign, offering a total of 130,000 USDT.

StakeStone is a cross-chain liquidity infrastructure offering secure, flexible, and high-yield staking solutions through its liquid assets – STONE and SBTC , which are tokenized versions of ETH and BTC. Its scalable architecture integrates with staking pools and is prepared to support future restaking features, creating a multi-chain liquidity market. With a TVL of approximately 600 million USD , StakeStone enables diverse use cases and enhanced yield opportunities. Additionally, the platform has launched LiquidityPad , which allows users to earn rewards by providing liquidity to cross-chain applications, and is expanding its reach through partnerships with Monad and WLFI.

STO is the governance token of StakeStone, allowing users to participate in decision-making and influence key protocol parameters. It empowers users to shape the protocol while earning additional rewards through veSTO staking, liquidity incentives, and bribe markets. As StakeStone continues to expand, STO's role in governance and liquidity allocation will become increasingly valuable.

MEXC has launched an Airdrop + campaign to celebrate the listing of StakeStone (STO) with a total prize pool of 130,000 USDT. Below are the key details of the event:

Event Period: April 3, 2025, 06:00 – April 13, 2025, 10:00 (UTC)

Event 1: Deposit to Share 50,000 USDT (New User Exclusive)

Newly signed-up users and existing users with cumulative deposits below 100 USDT before the event start date are eligible to participate. By completing the relevant tasks during the event period, users can share in the 50,000 USDT prize pool.

Event 2: Spot Challenge - Trade to Share 20,000 USDT (Open to All Users)

During the event, all users can trade STO spot pairs with a minimum valid trading volume of $2,000 to share a 20,000 USDT prize pool, with the reward based on each user's proportion of the total trading volume, up to a maximum of 2,000 USDT. Only spot trades with non-zero fees will be counted towards the trading volume.

Event 3: Futures Challenge - Trade to Share 50,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses (Open to All Users)

During the event, users who trade any Perpetual Futures pair and rank among the top 2,000 by total trading volume of at least 20,000 USDT will share a 50,000 USDT prize pool in Futures bonuses, with each user able to receive up to 5,000 USDT, and a minimum reward of 10 USDT.

Event 4: Invite New Users & Share 10,000 USDT (Open to All Users)

Existing users can invite friends to sign up on MEXC using their referral code to share a 10,000 USDT reward pool. Once the new user completes any task from Event 1, the referrer will receive 20 USDT, with each referrer eligible to earn up to 400 USDT on a first-come, first-served basis.

The listing of StakeStone (STO) underscores MEXC's ongoing commitment to offering users a diverse range of investment assets, expanding its product offerings, and enhancing the overall trading experience. By consistently providing early access to promising Web3 projects, MEXC has solidified its position as an industry leader. According to the latest TokenInsight report , MEXC leads the industry with the highest number of spot listings (461) and the fastest listing speed. Additionally, the exchange consistently adds new tokens on a bi-weekly basis, showcasing its exceptional ability to capture market trends quickly.

Looking ahead, MEXC will remain user-centric, driving innovation and expanding its offerings to deliver the best opportunities in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

For full event details and participation rules, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

