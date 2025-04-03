Gazillion Bubble Show To Debut First-Ever Sensory-Accessible Performance On April 26 In New York City

Special Performance in Honor of World Autism Month In Partnership with KultureCity®

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Gazillion Bubble Show, one of the longest-running family productions Off-Broadway, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first official sensory-accessible performance on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 4:30pm , at New World Stages in New York City, in recognition of World Autism Month . Designed for guests with sensory needs and neurodivergent individuals, this special show ensures that individuals of all abilities can experience the magic of bubbles in a comfortable and inclusive environment.

For nearly two decades, the award-winning Gazillion Bubble Show has captivated audiences worldwide with its mesmerizing bubble artistry, immersive laser effects, and high-energy musical experience. The new sensory-accessible performance will offer the same awe-inspiring spectacle but with thoughtful modifications to create a gentler experience, including:



House lights remain on at a dimmed level throughout the show

Reduced laser effects for a softer visual experience

Lowered music volume to minimize sensory overload Limited bubbles blown into the audience to maintain a predictable environment

*All other signature elements of the show remain intact

"Our show has always been a place where families come together to experience joy and wonder," said Melody Yang , founder and performer of the Gazillion Bubble Show. "As both a mom and a performer, creating a space where children and guests of all abilities can feel safe, included, and free to enjoy the magic of bubbles means so much to me."

In partnership with KultureCity®, a national nonprofit dedicated to sensory inclusion and accessibility, the show will now offer a limited number of Sensory Bags at both its Sensory Saturday show and regular weekly performances. These bags-equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, a visual feeling thermometer, and a KultureCity VIP lanyard to help staff identify guests with additional needs-are designed to offer extra comfort and support, recognizing that sensory sensitivities vary for each individual.

The Sensory Bags are free of charge and available on a first-come, first-served basis at the merchandise booth on the 2nd floor of New World Stages (outside Stage 2 Theater), beginning 30 minutes before showtime.

The first Sensory Saturday performance will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at New World Stages in New York City. Tickets are now available by visiting or For updates, follow us on social media @gznbubbleshow or

About Gazillion Bubble Show

Prepare to be amazed and captivated by the Gazillion Bubble Show, a true family affair that has been enchanting audiences for nearly 25 years. This mesmerizing show has taken the world stage by storm with a legion of celebrity fans and an astounding 16 Guinness Book Records. Siblings Deni and Melody Yang continue the family legacy, delivering a high-energy extravaganza of bubbles, lights, and lasers that leaves parents, families, and audiences spellbound. For more information on the NYC Show or the Tour visit gazillionbubbleshow

About Kulture City

KultureCity®, established in 2014, is a dynamic non-profit organization at the forefront of the inclusivity movement that continues to make waves in creating a more accessible and accepting world for individuals with sensory needs and invisible disabilities (found in 1 in 4 of us). In a short 10 years, a few highlights of KultureCity's impact include making over 1,800 venues sensory-inclusive certified, handing out almost a million sensory bags to individuals in need, making over 150 live events sensory-inclusive, and saving 48 lives through the KultureCity® First Responder Training. KultureCity's commitment to inclusivity extends beyond physical spaces. The organization actively collaborates with influential figures, businesses, and communities to promote awareness and understanding of invisible disabilities. KultureCity® partners with event industry leaders like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and FIFA to make their flagship events sensory-inclusive.

SOURCE Gazillion Bubble Show

