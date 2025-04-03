LG Sinha Reviews Progress Of Amarnath Yatri Niwas Projects

Chairing a meeting of Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board (SASB), the LG reviewed the works underway at Baltal, Nunwan, Sidhra and Bijbehara, an official spokesman said.

Sinha directed the officials and executing agencies to expedite the projects undertaken to improve the facilities for the Amarnath pilgrims.

He also directed the completion of vital infrastructure projects at Baltal and Nunwan base camps before the commencement of Yatra.

The meeting was attended by the chief executive officer of the SASB, senior officials of the board and representatives of executive agencies.

The Yatra will begin on July 3 and culminate on August 9, according to the SASB.

