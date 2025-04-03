Navratri 2025: When Is Ram Navami 2025, Is It On 5Th Or 6Th? Check Ashtami, Navami Timings And Muhurat
The ninth day or Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 6, Sunday. The festival marks the start of the Hindu New Year and culminates with Ram Navami, Lord Ram's birth anniversary, on the final day.Navratri 2025 all days: Check puja, Navratri colour details
Day 1, March 30, Sunday: Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja, Chandra Darshan, Orange colour
Day 2, March 31, Monday: Sindhara Dooj, Gauri Puja, Brahmacharini Puja, Teej, Chandraghanta Puja, white colour
Day 3, April 1, Tuesday: Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Red colour
Day 4, April 2, Wednesday: Naag Puja, Lakshmi Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Royal blue colour
Day 5, April 3, Thursday: Skanda Sashti, Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja, Yellow colour
Day 6, April 4, Friday: Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja, Green colour
Day 7, April 5, Saturday: Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja, Grey colour
Day 8, April 6, Sunday: Rama Navami, Purple colour
Day 9, April 7, Monday: Navratri Parana, Peacock greenAlso Read | Navratri 2025: BJP-led MP govt bans sale of non-veg food in THESE cities Navratri 2025: Ashtami timings, Muhurat for Kanya PujanThe Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha for Chaitra Navratri starts on April 4 at 8:12 pm and ends on April 5 at 7:26 pm. As per Panchang, Ashtami is on April 5, Saturday.
