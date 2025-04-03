BJP Leaders Try To Lay Siege To Karnataka CM’S Residence, Detained

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 3 (IANS) Several Karnataka BJP leaders were detained on Thursday while trying to lay siege to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence here as part of their day-and-night protest over the price hike issue.

This was the second day of their protest. BJP's state President, B.Y. Vijayendra, had given the call to party leaders and workers to lay siege to the CM's residence.

However, police detained the leaders on their way and transported them by bus to an undisclosed location. Officers forcibly removed some leaders who refused to comply, lifting and carrying them to the vehicles. Arguments broke out between the party workers and policemen when they were being dragged into the vehicles.

BJP workers were prevented from entering the main road from the Freedom Park as they attempted to march toward the CM's residence. The police had erected barricades, and when BJP workers tried to climb, high drama ensued.

The BJP workers also burned an effigy with photos of CM Siddaramaiah and other ministers. Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and B.Y. Vijayendra were detained.

The BJP launched the agitation on Wednesday to protest against the series of price hikes and to oppose the Muslim quota in government tenders. Thousands of party leaders and workers, including women, gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, where they spent the night. Among them were Vijayendra, R. Ashoka, and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

The protest has been observed in all district and taluk headquarters.

Vijayendra said,“Our struggle against the Congress-led government has only just begun with this overnight protest. We have now reached an important stage in our movement. We have decided to lay siege to the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is against the interests of the people, labourers, the poor, and SC-ST communities.”

Addressing the gathering earlier, former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S. Yediyurappa said,“Everyone is witnessing the progress our country is making under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have imposed taxes on everything except air. The common people are struggling to survive.”

“This protest is not limited to this event; we will continue our statewide agitation in the coming days. Mr. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, you are looting public money. Irrigation projects have been halted, and families across the state are suffering,” he stated.

“We will march to lay siege to the CM's residence. Let the police arrest us. I thank all party workers, especially the women workers, for making this overnight protest a success,” Yediyurappa added.

“The Siddaramaiah-led government has lost its moral right to remain in power. Let CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar understand the sentiments of the people and step down. I will undertake a statewide tour,” he stated.

Addressing party workers, R. Ashoka accused CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar of corruption, claiming that they are exploiting every opportunity to make money.“This government is so desperate for revenue that it is even profiting from death certificates by increasing fees. They have already hiked fuel prices, and their next target is liquor taxation. Those who enjoy beer should be prepared to spend an extra Rs 50,” he said.

“In the coming days, the state government is planning to impose a tax on households based on the amount of liquid waste they generate, charging per kilogram. The Congress government increased diesel prices as soon as this protest began. By the time we reach home today, they may have also raised water bills,” Ashoka mocked.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that CM Siddaramaiah had misused Rs 38,000 crore reserved for the welfare of SC and ST communities.“He has no shame in committing such acts. His mind is filled with prejudice, and he is ensuring that a 4 per cent quota is compulsorily given to Muslims. However, reservations for oppressed classes do not receive the same level of protection. Their benefits can be granted or revoked based on circumstances,” he claimed.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah, you take such liberties with oppressed communities because they do not question you,” Narayanaswamy criticized.