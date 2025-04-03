403
Kuwait Holds Steady In FIFA Rankings For April 2025
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 3 (KUNA) -- FIFA released, Thursday, its latest world ranking for April 2025 with Kuwait's national football team maintained its 134th position with 1,112.12 points.
In a statement released from (Nyon) Switzerland FIFA said that globally, Argentina remains at the top of the rankings the world's as number one team after securing key victories over Uruguay (1-0) and Brazil (4-1).
Meanwhile Spain has overtaken France to claim the second spot benefiting from France's slip-up against Croatia, which pushed them down to third place.
Morocco continued to lead both Arab and African teams, climbing two spots to 12th with 1,694.24 points, followed by Senegal in 19th place (1,630.32).
Among Arab teams, Egypt ranked 32nd (1,518.79), while Algeria secured 36th (1,507.17).
In Asia, Japan held onto its top regional spot, ranking 15th globally with 1,652.64 points, ahead of Iran in 18th (1,637.39).
The top 10 saw notable changes with England remained fourth, while Brazil completed the top five, The Netherlands advanced to sixth, surpassing Portugal while Belgium in the 8th place followed by Italy 9th ,and Germany 10th. (end)
