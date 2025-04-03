Cuba Present At International Tourism Fair In China

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)As part of the efforts to strengthen ties with the Asian market, Cuba is participating in the fair Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025, which opened its doors in this Chinese city on Sunday and gathers some 6,000 exhibitors from more than 140 countries and regions, including Cuba, and is expected to attract around 450,000 visitors, according to the organizers.

Tourism advisor Elizabeth Vela and the island's consul general in Shanghai, Mileidy Aguirre, who attended the opening ceremony and represent the Cuban stand, met with Chen Mei Hong, vice chief of the Shanghai Bureau of Culture and Tourism, who expressed her gratitude for Cuba's presence, and talked about the celebration next month of the 43rd International Tourism Fair of Cuba, FITCuba 2025, in which China will be the guest of honor.

The 43rd edition of FITCuba 2025, one of the largest of its kind in the Caribbean, is scheduled to be held from April 30 to May 3.

On the first day of the Fair, the Cuban stand was visited by Jin Lei, also vice chief of the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Bureau, who expressed his interest in working to increase the flow of Chinese tourists to the island.

Alberto Blanco, Cuba's ambassador to China, recently underscored three unique elements that favor cooperation in this field: the bond between two socialist nations without conflicts of interests, Cuba's typical stability and security, and the Cuban people's special affection and long-lived admiration for the People's Republic.

Likewise, he highlighted the fact that 18 prestigious international hotel chains are operating in Cuba as revealing of a favourable environment for investment in tourism, as well as the value of Cuba's cultural wealth and potential to develop health and nature tourism.

The ambassador invited future Chinese visitors to experience the smile, gratitude and spirituality of a noble, heroic, resilient, and optimistic people.

