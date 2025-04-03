Chinese Barges Would Loom Large In A Taiwan Invasion

MENAFN - Asia Times) Is China intent on a D-Day style invasion of Taiwan?

Certainly that has been the tone of some of the reporting following the emergence of photos and videos depicting massive new Chinese barges designed for land-to-sea military operations. The fact that China launched a two-day military drill in the Taiwan Strait on April 1, 2025, has only intensified such fears.

To me, the curious thing regarding these musings about a potential war involving China, which has one of the world's most advanced militaries , is that it is supported by reference to technology first used some 80 years ago – specifically, the Mulberry Harbours , floating piers that allowed Allies to deploy land vehicles onto the beaches at Normandy on June 6, 1944.

As an expert on the history and geopolitics of the Mulberry Harbours , I believe using the World War II example obscures far more than it clarifies with regard to the geopolitical situation today. Indeed, while the new Chinese ships may be operationally similar to their historical forebears, the strategic situation in China and Taiwan is far different.

Disquiet on the Pacific front?

The possibility of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, an island the Chinese Communist Party sees as part of its territory , is perhaps the most pressing security issue for countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Beijing has increasingly ratcheted up the aggressive rhetoric toward the government in Taipei during the premiership of President Xi Jinping. While one reading of Xi is that his rhetoric is in part a strategic move to burnish Chinese power globally, labeling Taiwan as a renegade or breakaway province is, for many, a clear indication of an intention to invade and bring the island within the geography of Chinese sovereignty.

From the US perspective, the Trump administration gave early signals that it saw China as the main threat to its national security , though Washington's commitments to the defense of Taiwan remain uncertain, much like the president's ultimate policy views toward Beijing.