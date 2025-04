EURAUD: ⬆️ Buy

– EURAUD rising inside impulse wave iii

– Likely to reach resistance level 1.7400

EURAUD currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 1.7080 (low of the previous wave a), 20-day moving average and the support trendline of the daily down channel from the start of March.

The price earlier broke the resistance trendline of the aforementioned down channel – which accelerated the active impulse wave iii.

Given the clear daily uptrend and the bullish euro sentiment, EURAUD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.7400 (which stopped the previous impulse wave i).