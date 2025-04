Nvidia: ⬆️ Buy

– Nvidia reversed from key support level 105.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 115.00

Nvidia today reversed from the support area located between the key support level 105.00 (which has been reversing the price from last September) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the earlier short-term ABC correction ii from the start of March.

Given the strength of the support level 3.60 and the bullish divergence on the daily Stochastic, Nvidia can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 115.00.