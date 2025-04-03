Qatar’S Ports See Increase In Ship Arrivals

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo –announced the arrival of 247 vessels at the country's ports during March, reflecting a 9% increase compared to February, the Qatari state news agency QNA reported based on data released by Mwani, the company responsible for managing the ports in the Arab Gulf country.

Referring to the data from Hamad Port , Doha Port , and Ruwais Port , the company reported that they received approximately 99,400 TEUs containers, 70,900 tons of general and bulk cargo, 10,300 vehicles, 97,600 heads of livestock, and 88,100 tons of building materials in March.

Among the sectors with growth above the monthly average, the company mentioned there was a 36% increase in vehicle units from February to March, an 118% rise in building materials arriving via the country's ports, and a 32% increase in the number of livestock disembarked.

Qatar has strong international trade and is an exponential global supplier of gas and fertilizers, while also receiving a range of products from around the world. Its trade volume with Brazil amounts to USD 1.1 billion. Last year Qatar exported mainly fertilizers and gas to Brazil, while Brazil sent primarily chicken meat, pipes, and minerals to the Arab country.

