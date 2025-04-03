Indigenous People Of Canada Want Politicians To Address The Environment And Reconciliation

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Maintaining a strong Canadian identity amid a climate of tariff and annexation threats from the United States is a central federal election issue for Christopher Pitre, a young Indigenous ma from the Aamjiwnaang First Nation. He added that he doesn't want these concerns to distract Indigenous voters from other issues important to them.

I firmly believe that [Canadian sovereignty] will be a goal for any of these governments, and I don't want to be fooled into believing that a leader will be tougher on the United States. Sometimes these contentious issues can take up too much of the conversation.

Pitre is one of the young voters who spoke to the CBC public broadcaster during the year-end meeting of the Indigenous Learning Institute at Fanshawe College in Ontario. He said that sovereignty, the environment, and relations with Indigenous peoples are among the most important issues in this election.

“I think any elected leader wants Canada to remain independent, and I think they would do anything to prevent it from being taken over by the United States, said Breanna Richard, an Indigenous Mi'kmaq First Nations member from the East Coast. Rather than focusing on Canadian identity, Richard said she wants to hear candidates talk about the environment and climate change during their campaigns.

We are witnessing many global changes related to climate, waste, and pollution, and all of these issues need to be addressed. We all came together during the pandemic, so I think we can come together and solve a global problem: global warming”.

Many of the issues that matter to Indigenous communities matter to all Canadians, said Joel Abram, Grand Chief of the Association of Iroquois and Indigenous Allies. Fundamentally, any problem facing broader society will be exacerbated among First Nations communities, he said, pointing to access to housing, cost of living, mental health, employment, and economic development as examples.

In remote and smaller communities, Indigenous peoples have often been considered third-class citizens when it comes to funding commitments, Abram said. Many First Nations are far behind in infrastructure, with the impact of residential schools for Indigenous children and adoptions of Indigenous children in the 1960s, so resources will be needed to repair that damage.

Some Indigenous voters are urging candidates to visit First Nations communities to understand the Indigenous perspective on issues affecting all of Canada. Communication and ensuring these communities feel heard are key, Pitre said. A collaborative approach is essential to addressing any issue.

Regarding climate, for example, Richard said he would like to see communities like his prioritized. On reserve, we're not very wealthy, so often when power outages, snowfall, and rain occur, we tend to be the last to be helped, he explained.

Young Indigenous voters said they would also like to see candidates make ongoing efforts toward reconciliation. History continues to repeat itself unless we learn from it, said Daveigh Fletcher, a member of the Caldwell First Nation. Much of it is about communication and showing truth and reconciliation. It's not just about acknowledging it for a day, but incorporating it into daily routines.

Abram said connecting with Indigenous communities doesn't necessarily have to be a trip to a reserve, but could even be a quick phone call to local chiefs and councils.

He said he's encouraged by Indigenous participation in this year's federal elections.“We should always have hope,” Abram said.“We also know this involves an educational process, so we're always willing to sit down and talk.”-

