Indian FM affirms country ‘immensely values’ relations with Russia
(MENAFN) India values its close ties with Russia, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar declared on Thursday during a video address at the Russia and India Conference in Moscow. Jaishankar reiterated India’s commitment to deepening this partnership, especially in the face of a rapidly changing global landscape. Despite geopolitical challenges, India and Russia have consistently supported each other’s core interests and have adapted to create new avenues for mutual benefit, contributing to global and regional stability.
Jaishankar emphasized that the era of multipolarity calls for enhanced cooperation between the two nations, with both poised to play key roles in shaping the future of international relations. India’s diplomatic balancing act has allowed it to maintain strong relations with both Western countries and Russia, even amidst Western pressure over the Ukraine conflict.
The foreign minister also highlighted the expansion of cooperation beyond traditional sectors like energy, defense, and nuclear cooperation, now including trade, technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and regional economic collaboration. He referenced the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030. This follows significant trade growth in 2022-23. The two leaders are set to meet again later this year for a bilateral summit in India.
