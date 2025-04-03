US House Committee Approves STABLE Act For Regulating Stablecoins

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The United States financial services sector has successfully passed the Stable Act, a significant bill related to stablecoins. This development is a notable milestone in the regulation of digital currencies in the country.

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency that are designed to minimize price volatility by being pegged to a stable asset, such as a fiat currency like the US dollar. The Stable Act aims to regulate stablecoins by requiring issuers to obtain a banking charter and comply with existing banking regulations.

By passing this bill, the US financial services industry is taking a proactive approach to ensuring the stability and security of stablecoins. This move could help to protect consumers and investors from potential risks associated with these digital assets.

Overall, the passage of the Stable Act signals a growing recognition of the importance of regulating cryptocurrencies in the US. It underscores the need for clear guidelines and oversight to foster innovation and protect participants in the digital currency market.

