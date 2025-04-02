Cbdnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp. (D/B/A Medcana) (OTC: SFWJ) Surpasses CBD Yield Forecast In First Export To Switzerland

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ) , doing business as Medcana, has completed its first international export of pharmaceutical-grade CBD flower through Colombian partner Anutea S.A.S., marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy. The shipment to Switzerland delivered 18 kilograms of premium CBD-well above the projected 10 kilograms-and generated approximately $2,500 in initial revenue. The company highlighted this milestone as proof of its operational readiness, regulatory compliance, and growing international demand. With additional buyers already secured and a 58,000-square-foot greenhouse nearing completion, Software Effective Solutions is positioning for larger export volumes in the near future.

About Software Effective Solutions

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings. For more information, visit the company's website at

