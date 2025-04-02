Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti, Italian Ministers Of Social Affairs Meet In Berlin


2025-04-02 07:24:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila met Italian Minister of Disabilities Alessandra Locatelli on the fringes of the third Global Disability Summit (GDS) in Berlin on Wednesday.
In statements to KUNA, Dr. Al-Huwaila said the meeting focused on initiatives, programs and services being offered the people with special needs in both countries.
"We exchanged views on programs for integrating people with disabilities into the community and explored ways to promote cooperation in social areas," she noted.
Also attending the meeting were Kuwait Ambassador to Germany Reem Al-Khaled and representatives of the human rights dept of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs and thePublic Authority for Disability Affairs (PADA).
The two-day summit opened earlier today. (pickup previous)
anj


