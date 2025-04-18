Karnataka BJP Asks CM Siddaramaiah To Apologise To Students For Removing Sacred Thread Before CET Exam

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to apologise to the people of the state for denying entry to examination halls for students wearing the sacred thread (Janivara) before the Common Entrance Test (CET) examination.

Speaking in Bengaluru on Friday, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka slammed the Congress-led state government, saying, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who once displayed hatred upon seeing 'Kumkum' and 'Kesari' (saffron), has now once again revealed his "anti-Hindu" mindset by expressing hostility towards the sacred thread (Janivara)."

While in Tirthahalli of Shivamogga district, the Brahmin community students were forcibly made to remove their sacred thread during the Common Entrance Test (CET) examination, thereby hurting their religious sentiments. In Bidar, this anti-Hindu Congress-led Karnataka government ruined the future of a student by denying him entry in an examination for refusing to remove the sacred thread, Opposition leader Ashoka alleged.

These incidents, which have hurt the religious sentiments of the Brahmin community, are highly condemnable, he added.

"I urge CM Siddaramaiah to apologise to the people of the state and take strict action against the officials responsible."

Ashoka accused the Congress government of insulting Brahmins by not allowing sacred threads during the CET exam, revealing their anger toward Hindus.

He noted that not only Brahmins but also Marathas and Vaishya communities wear sacred threads, and all these communities have been insulted.

In contrast, Muslim girls were allowed to wear hijabs, Ashoka said.

Commenting on the incident, State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday said, "In Bidar, a student wearing a sacred thread (Janivara) was denied the opportunity to appear for the CET exam, while in Shivamogga, an officer arrogantly tore off a student's sacred thread, casting a shadow over the student's future. Such behaviour by the officials and staff is utterly disgraceful. This kind of intellectual perversion and inhuman conduct is unacceptable and reflects the Congress government's deeply prejudiced mindset."

"The actions of the CET staff, who crushed the dreams of a student who had long aspired to become an engineer and faced a rude shock at a crucial turning point in his life, are highly condemnable," Vijayendra added.

"While it is understandable that some objects are prohibited during exams and interviews, wearing a sacred thread is tied to family tradition and the cultural practices of the Indian community. What impact does wearing a sacred thread have on a student's ability to write an exam? The concerned Ministers and government must answer this question. Education is about values, and this incident proves what can happen when those without such values are given charge of the education department," he said.

"The Chief Minister must take action against the officials who insulted Hindu customs and ruined a student's future. The Congress-led Karnataka government, which has insulted the cultured Brahmin community that upholds and guides the values of Sanatana Dharma, must immediately issue an unconditional apology," Vijayendra urged the Congress government.