Novi AI Introduces Ghibli-Style Video Generator - Turning Long-Form Stories Into Emotional Animated Masterpieces

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Ghibli-style visuals are more than just an aesthetic - they're a storytelling language," said the Product Manager at Novi AI.

How It Works – Create Your Own Ghibli-Style Animation in Minutes

With Novi AI, storytelling becomes effortless:

Start by downloading the Novi AI app to your device (available on iOS , Android , and Windows ) and sign up for free to get started.–Users can either input or paste their own story text in any format. Alternatively, you can use Novi AI's Story Creation feature to automatically generate a narrative for you.–Novi AI offers a variety of popular visual styles, including Ghibli-style, realistic, and Japanese anime aesthetics. Simply select the Ghibli-style template to begin crafting your animated video in the dreamlike, whimsical tone of Studio Ghibli animation style.–Novi AI automatically generates an animated video based on your story. Users can further personalize their videos with over 800 AI-generated voiceovers, subtitles available in 60+ languages, and a curated library of 20+ background music tracks.–Export your final video with one click and instantly share it across your favorite social media platforms.

Why Choose Novi AI?

Novi AI stands out as a next-generation storytelling tool that transforms long-form text into stunning, emotionally resonant animations-without any design or editing skills required.

Here are some of its advantages:



All-in-One Creation – Generate storylines with AI (ChatGPT + DeepSeek), access rich visual templates and music, and complete cinematic videos with just one click -no editing skills needed.

Long-Form Support – Input up to 4,000 characters to bring rich, layered stories to life.

Trending Visual Styles – Choose from Studio Ghibli art style, realistic scenes, Japanese anime, and other trending Ghibli-inspired visuals to stay on trend and visually captivating. Scene Consistency – Advanced AI keeps visuals coherent and storytelling smooth.

About iMyFone

iMyFone is renowned for building cutting-edge AI tools that make content creation smarter and faster. Its latest product, Novi AI, transforms long-form text into cinematic animated videos in minutes-no editing skills required. With AI story generation trending templates like Studio Ghibli-style art, it's the easiest way to create emotionally powerful content.

