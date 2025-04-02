Back On Track

Representational Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the first-ever Vande Bharat Express from Katra to Kashmir on April 19, and Kashmir Valley will finally be connected to the rest of the country. Started in 1997, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project has overcome immense geological and topographical challenges to become a reality. Its completion thus testifies to India's engineering prowess. The railway line spans 272 kilometers, and includes 38 tunnels and 927 bridges, with the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River.

This is a development of profound significance as it heralds Kashmir's integration into the national rail network, something that is happening for the first time after independence. So far, Kashmir was only connected to the mainland through air and road. This has limited access to essential services, trade opportunities, and economic growth. This is expected to change now. There is hope that the enhanced connectivity will provide local businesses and artisans with direct access to national markets, boosting trade and commerce. Besides, improved logistics will also facilitate the inflow of goods and services into Kashmir. But the impact on the economy will be clear months after the rail service becomes operational.

Tourism, a key driver of Kashmir's economy, stands to benefit more from the operationalization of the railways. The scenic route, passing through Anantnag, Awantipora, Pampore, and other stations, presents a unique opportunity to highlight the natural beauty of the region. The prospect of a Vande Bharat Express running through this picturesque landscape adds an extra dimension to the tourist experience, making Kashmir more accessible for travelers, otherwise held back by the high-priced air tickets.

In the short term, more visitors could also pose challenges for the government. The Valley's existing tourism infrastructure is not in a position to accommodate a disproportionately enhanced inflow of tourists. So, while the tourist infrastructure needs to be upgraded and expanded, an unregulated flow of visitors will not be advisable for the Valley's fragile ecology. But the government can be hoped to take care of any adverse fallouts of the increased inflow of people to Kashmir.

The train would also make the rest of the country more accessible for Kashmiris. More so, in winter when due to the unreliability of the road transport, the people in the Valley have no option but to travel by air. However, whether the train would run uninterrupted even during the harsh winter months remains to be seen. But the addition of yet another means of connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country is full of possibilities. Apart from a boon for tourism and businesses, it would bridge the geographical and emotional gap with the rest of the country. The inauguration of the rail link will mark a significant step in improving connectivity, but its true impact will unfold over time as Kashmir adapts to the changes it brings.

Read Also Kashmir Train to Run From Katra Temporarily: Dr Singh PM To Flag Off First Train To Kashmir On April 19