President Of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier Visits Icherisheher

2025-04-02 03:16:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 2, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, and First Lady Elke Büdenbender visited Icherisheher (Inner City), one of the world's most renowned cultural heritage monuments.

The German President began his visit by touring the Maiden Tower, a historical architectural landmark dating back to the 7th-6th centuries BC and restored in the 12th century. Standing at 28 meters in height and 16-16.5 meters in diameter, the tower comprises a cylindrical structure and a large supporting base.

Following this, President Steinmeier and First Lady Büdenbender were briefed on the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, which is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List. They also learned about the ongoing landscaping and restoration efforts within the site.

Additionally, the German President was introduced to the Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Centre, established in memory of the Azerbaijani writer Magsud Ibrahimbeyov.

The visit concluded with a tour of the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, a globally significant example of Eastern medieval architecture.

