Four Injured As Russian Drone Hits High-Rise Building In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the afternoon of April 2, Russian forces launched a drone attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv, leaving four people injured.

This information was shared on Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Ukrinform reports,

“The enemy's Molniya drone struck the Kyivskyi district of the city. The consequences are being clarified,” he wrote.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the explosion in Kharkiv was heard at 16:09.

Preliminary information from the mayor indicated that the Molniya drone hit a high-rise building.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, later confirmed that a 16-story building was struck, with the drone impacting the 8th floor.“Fortunately, there was no fire, although the building's windows were shattered,” Terekhov noted.

shows aftermath of massive drone attack: Eight injured, including three childre

The mayor also reported that four people were injured in the attack and that several cars in the building's yard were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of April 2, the enemy launched a large-scale drone strike on Kharkiv, resulting in nine injuries, including three children. At least 29 buildings were damaged, and significant fires broke out at private enterprises.