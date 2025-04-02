The Beauty Genie® Brings Accessible Haircare To Bridgewater State University

The Beauty Genie by Ebony Karim

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Beauty Genie, the haircare vending machine company, is announcing its launch at Bridgewater State University on April 4th, 2025. This expansion continues The Beauty Genie's goal to provide haircare products to college students, especially those with textured and multicultural hair.The launch event will showcase The Beauty Genie's vending machines, stocked with a selection of hair care products designed for the student body, with a focus on textured hair. The event will also feature education on proper hair care techniques, reinforcing The Beauty Genie's commitment to empowering individuals through products and knowledge.Ebony Karim, Founder and CEO of The Beauty Genie, stated, "We're excited to bring quality brand access to Bridgewater State University. This launch represents another step in our journey to ensure that all students have access to the hair care products curated for their hair types."The Bridgewater State University launch follows The Beauty Genie's successful implementations at other institutions, including Chicago's Union Station and the University of Olivet. The company has also made significant strides with its "Empower Your Crown" campaign at Tuskegee University, partnered with Darrell Spencer, CEO of Kings Crowning for the "Cultivating Kings" campaign, and hosted the "Brand You Conference" activation at Hampton University.As reported by Forbes, NBC, and Essence Magazine, students and staff at Bridgewater State University can anticipate access to quality, curated hair care products, aligning with The Beauty Genie's vision of helping individuals to care for their hair with confidence and convenience.About The Beauty GenieFounded by Ebony J. Karim, The Beauty Genie is a beauty technology company dedicated to empowering individuals with textured and multicultural hair through accessible hair care solutions. The Chicago based company utilizes vending machines to provide access to high-quality brand hair care products, in areas with low or no access to beauty supply stores. With a mission to celebrate diversity and inclusivity, The Beauty Genie is transforming the way people shop for hair care products.Website: The Beauty Genie WebsiteInstagram: The Beauty Genie InstagramFor media interviews, contact:

