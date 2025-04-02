Mitchel Chargo To Moderate Panel On Tribal Nations' Cannabis Market Potential At MJ Unpacked

Mitchel Chargo, a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, represents cannabis businesses, licensed applicants, hemp-derived businesses, and cannabis-adjacent companies in the Minnesota cannabis market.

MJ Unpacked brings together the top operators from across the U.S. to build peer-to-peer networks, exchange best practices, forge partnerships, fuel investment, and drive successful outcomes.

With expertise in law, business transactions, and tribal partnerships, Mitchel Chargo will highlight how tribal nations are shaping the industry's future.

- Mitchel Chargo, Partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLPMINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MJ Unpacked has officially selected attorney Mitchel Chargo, a business lawyer at Hinshaw & Culbertson, to serve as a moderator at its upcoming conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Chargo will take the stage on Thursday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. EDT to discuss the evolving role of tribal nations in the cannabis industry.The session, titled“Sovereign Opportunity: The Cannabis Market Potential for Tribal Nations,” will explore how tribal nations are leveraging their sovereignty to establish and expand cannabis markets in innovative ways. The discussion will shed light on the steps tribal nations are taking to shape the future of the cannabis industry, including the potential for interstate commerce driven by tribal sovereignty.“Tribal Nations have a unique ability to drive innovation and set new standards in the industry,” said Chargo.“Their sovereignty provides opportunities that other markets don't have, which allows them to pioneer new business models and regulatory approaches. I look forward to discussing how these efforts are reshaping the industry and what the future holds.”With more than three decades of legal experience as both outside counsel and corporate counsel, Mitchel Chargo is a business lawyer specializing in commercial real estate, business transactions and legalized cannabis. He recently served as general counsel for a Minnesota-based licensed medical cannabis manufacturer, advising on legal, compliance and regulatory affairs, as well as real estate management, corporate governance, and human resources. Currently, he represents a variety of clients, including tribal entities, growers and real estate companies, who are exploring opportunities in Minnesota and hemp markets.MJ Unpacked is a premier event tailored for cannabis industry professionals, bringing together executives, investors and decision-makers to explore emerging trends and opportunities. The conference will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, panel discussions and networking events.For more information on Chargo's speaking engagement and MJ Unpacked, visit mjunpacked.###About Mitchel ChargoMitchel Chargo of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP is an experienced attorney representing cannabis businesses, licensed applicants, hemp-derived businesses, and cannabis-adjacent companies in the Minnesota and Arizona cannabis markets. With nearly three decades of law firm and in-house general counsel legal experience, he represents Native American-owned cannabis entities, manufacturers, cultivators, retailers, and real estate companies in emerging cannabis markets with an overarching goal of creating a robust and compliant industry. He currently serves on the board of the Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association. Mitchel leads with integrity and brings a“get-it-done” approach to his work, playing a pivotal role in the advancement of the Minnesota cannabis industry. For information, linkedin/in/mitchchargo or hinshawlaw.About MJ Unpacked:Headquartered in the greater Seattle area, MJ Unpacked is an exclusive, highly curated cannabis industry event produced by Jage Media. Launched in 2021 by cannabis industry veteran George Jage, former president of MJ Biz Daily/MJ Biz Con, and Kim Jage, former VP and CMO of World Tea Media, MJ Unpacked provides a platform for industry leaders and innovators to meet, share ideas, and push the industry forward. The CPG-centric is exclusive to licensed THC cannabis retail and brand executives with the title of manager and above, scientists working directly in research, and investors actively investing in the space.To learn more or register to attend, visit mjunpacked

